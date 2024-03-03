0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 09:53

Leader Condoles Passing of Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Emami Kashani

Leader Condoles Passing of Iranian Cleric Ayatollah Emami Kashani
In a message on Sunday, Ayatollah Khamenei paid tribute to the late figure as a pious cleric who was the source of valuable services throughout his life before and after the victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The Leader said Ayatollah Emami Kashani served Iran and the Islamic Republic system in sensitive posts in the Constitutional Council, the Assembly of Experts, the Islamic Development Organization, the Shahid Motahahri seminary, and as a provisional leader of the Friday prayers of Tehran.

Offering condolences to the family of the deceased, scholars of religious schools, and his followers over the loss, Ayatollah Khamenei prayed for God's mercy and forgiveness for him.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani passed away at age 93 on Saturday after cardiac arrest.
