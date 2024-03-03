0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 09:56

Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank

Saturday night's operations involved a significant military presence in Tulkarem, where Israeli forces conducted house raids and interrogated two individuals, as reported by local media outlets verified by Al Jazeera.

In addition to Tulkarem, Israeli forces also targeted the Al-Arroub refugee camp, situated north of Hebron (Al-Khalil), along with the towns of Azzun and Jayyous in Qalqilya.

These actions come amidst escalating tensions in the region, with Israel intensifying its security measures across the West Bank.

Meanwhile, in Bethlehem, Israeli occupation forces have carried out arrests, detaining four Palestinians from the village of Husan and the town of Beit Fajjar.

According to Wafa news agency, among those arrested are 17-year-old Issa Muhammad Atta Zaoul, 18-year-old Basil Muhammad Ismail Zaoul, and 18-year-old Musa Ibrahim Zaoul from Husan, while 44-year-old Ahmed Awni Taqatqa was apprehended from Beit Fajjar.

These arrests add to the growing number of Palestinians detained by Israel, with at least 7,335 individuals arrested since October 7 in the occupied West Bank.
