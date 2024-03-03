0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 09:59

Russia Downs 38 Ukraine-launched Drones over Crimea: MoD

Story Code : 1119976
Russia Downs 38 Ukraine-launched Drones over Crimea: MoD
Russian air defence systems destroyed all 38 drones that Ukraine launched at the Crimean Peninsula early on Sunday, Russia's defence ministry said, after reports on Ukrainian and Russian social media of powerful explosions in the port of Feodosia.

The Russian defence ministry did not say whether there was any damage or casualties in its statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Road traffic near Feodosia was significantly restricted, Russian-installed officials in Crimea had said earlier. Traffic on the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to the Russian mainland was halted for couple hours before resuming at around 0140 GMT, Russian-installed officials in Crimea said on Telegram.

Russian and Ukrainian social media cited Feodosia residents as reporting powerful explosions were heard in the area of the seaport and an oil depot at about 2 a.m. local time on Sunday (2300 GMT on Saturday).
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
2 March 2024
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
2 March 2024
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
2 March 2024
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
1 March 2024