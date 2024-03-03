0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 10:00

3 Zionist Troops Killed in Khan Yunis

3 Zionist Troops Killed in Khan Yunis
The Zionist military announced the death of 3 more soldiers in the clashes in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

The number of Zionist casualties in Gaza war reached to 585 with the death of these 3 soldiers, sources reported.

According to the Zionist forces, the three Zionist forces were targeted at a building where they were hiding in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.

They were killed as a bomb exploded as the Zionist forces entered the building. 14 other Zioinsts were injured, according to the reports.

The condition of five of the wounded Zionist forces is reported as critical.
