3 Zionist Troops Killed in Khan Yunis

Islam Times - The Israeli military confirmed the death of 3 soldiers in the operations of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza on Saturday.

The Zionist military announced the death of 3 more soldiers in the clashes in Khan Yunis in the south of the Gaza Strip.The number of Zionist casualties in Gaza war reached to 585 with the death of these 3 soldiers, sources reported.According to the Zionist forces, the three Zionist forces were targeted at a building where they were hiding in Abasan al-Kabira, east of Khan Yunis.They were killed as a bomb exploded as the Zionist forces entered the building. 14 other Zioinsts were injured, according to the reports.The condition of five of the wounded Zionist forces is reported as critical.