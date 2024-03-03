Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic

Islam Times - Armenia is ready to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan if Baku shows the same political will, a senior Armenian official said on Saturday.

Reuters reported citing Deputy Foreign Minister Vahan Kostanyan that Armenia had the political will for a normalisation of relations with Azerbaijan based on principles previously agreed upon by the two sides."This is an issue of political will and leadership," he said during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey.He said Yerevan had shown the political will needed, including at talks on Friday between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Turkey."Now, if the Azerbaijani side is really interested in having peace, we just need to agree to put the agreed principles by the leaders (on paper) and sign it," he said.Kostanyan added that the two sides needed to recognize each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty and drew attention to Yerevan's "Crossroads for Peace" plan for opening communication lines in the region to help regional stability.