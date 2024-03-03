Hezbollah Strikes 2 Israeli Military Positions

Islam Times - The Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah announced that it has hit two Israeli military positions with missiles.

In its statements on Sunday, Hezbollah stressed that the anti-Zionist operations were carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.The news comes while the Israeli military claimed on Saturday night that it had targeted two buildings belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.