0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 10:02

Hezbollah Strikes 2 Israeli Military Positions

Story Code : 1119980
Hezbollah Strikes 2 Israeli Military Positions
In its statements on Sunday, Hezbollah stressed that the anti-Zionist operations were carried out in solidarity with Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The news comes while the Israeli military claimed on Saturday night that it had targeted two buildings belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed over 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
2 March 2024
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
2 March 2024
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
2 March 2024
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
1 March 2024