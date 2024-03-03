0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 10:04

Russia, Syria Pound Terrorists' Hideouts in Joint Operation

Story Code : 1119981
Russia, Syria Pound Terrorists
A local source reported that four bases of the terrorists in Idlib and northeast of Latakia were pounded during the operation.

More than 9 people were killed during the airstrikes, the source added.

According to the 2017 agreement among Iran, Russia, and Turkey as the guarantor countries of the Astana Peace Talks, four safe zones were established in Syria.

Three regions came under the control of the Syrian army in 2018, but the fourth region, which includes Idlib province in northwestern Syria and small parts of Latakia, Hama, and Aleppo provinces, is still under the control of terrorist groups and adversary groups.

At the end of the summer of 2018, the leaders of Russia and Turkey reached an agreement in Sochi, Russia, during which Turkey promised to remove or disarm the terrorists based in that region without bloodshed.
