Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:44

Russia, China Agree Moscow Must Be Present in Ukraine Talks

Story Code : 1120077
Russia, China Agree Moscow Must Be Present in Ukraine Talks
The Chinese envoy met with Galuzin during his second trip to Europe promoting a political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, a tour that will also include Poland, Ukraine and Germany, Reuters reported.

"A very engaged and thorough exchange of views took place on the topic of the Ukrainian crisis," the Russian foreign ministry said in the statement posted on its website.

"It was stated that any discussion of a political and diplomatic settlement is impossible without the participation of Russia and taking into account its interests in the security sphere."

China is ready to "continue its efforts to promote peace talks, mediate and build consensus among Russia, Ukraine and other relevant parties, and promote a final political settlement of the Ukraine crisis," China's foreign ministry said in a readout from the meeting.

The Russia-Ukraine war broke out in February 2022.
