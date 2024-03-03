0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:46

Yemenis Vow to Continue Sinking British Ships

Story Code : 1120079
The US military confirmed on Saturday that the UK-owned vessel Rubymar had sunk after being struck by an anti-ship ballistic missile fired by Yemeni army on Feb. 18.

“Yemen will continue to sink more British ships, and any repercussions or other damages will be added to Britain’s bill,” Hussein al-Ezzi, deputy foreign minister in the Sana'a government, said in a post on X.

“It is a rogue state that attacks Yemen and partners with America in sponsoring ongoing crimes against civilians in Gaza,”

The Yemeni army has repeatedly launched drones and missiles ships related to the Zionist Israeli regime since mid-November, saying they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians against Israel’s military actions in Gaza.

Their Red Sea attacks have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel war on Gaza could spread to destabilize the wider Middle East.

The US and Britain began striking Yemeni targets in Yemen in January in support of Israel.
