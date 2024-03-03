Shehbaz Sharif: Pakistan Moves Towards Reinforcing Ties with Iran

Islam Times - Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, the newly elected prime minister announced that the country will move towards strengthening bilateral relations with its neighbors and other friendly countries, including Iran.

Pakistan's newly-elected prime minister in his maiden speech in the National Assembly on Sunday said that bilateral relations with Kuwait, Bahrain and Iran will be further cemented.About Gaza, he said that gruesome, cruel and gory incidents were heart wrenching which had never been witnessed by the world, Associated Press of Pakistan reported.Israeli worst aerial attacks led to unprecedented deaths and carnage and no global institute was able to stop it as the international community was viewing the grave situation as mere spectators, he regretted.Shehbaz maintained that his upcoming government would address all the issues of Balochistan including missing persons’ issue.The progress and development of Balochistan province was linked with the rest of the country, he added.The upcoming prime minister said that investors from the brotherly countries might be provided with visa free entry to encourage investment opportunities, besides work on CPEC projects would be accelerated.About Pakistan’s foreign policy, he said that they would not become a part of any ‘grey game’, adding that country’s foreign policy would be focused on increasing the number of friendly nations and exploring the prospects for exports.He added that nothing was impossible and with strenuous efforts, Pakistan could become a member of G20 by 2030.Shehbaz Sharif was, earlier today, elected as the prime minister for the second time in a 201-vote count by the newly formed National Assembly about three weeks after the conclusion of general elections, leading to formation of a coalition government.