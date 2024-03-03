Israeli Tanks Ran over Dozens of Palestinians: Report

Islam Times - A human rights organization has confirmed that Israeli tanks deliberately ran over dozens of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented the Israeli army killing a Palestinian man who was deliberately run over in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City on February 29 after he was arrested and his hands were tied with plastic handcuffs.Another documented incident took place on January 23, when an Israeli tank ran over a family sleeping in a shelter caravan in the Taiba Towers area in Khan Younis, leading to the death of a man and his eldest daughter, and the injury to his remaining three children and wife.In another development, Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 15 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City.