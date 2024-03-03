0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:48

Israeli Tanks Ran over Dozens of Palestinians: Report

Story Code : 1120081
Israeli Tanks Ran over Dozens of Palestinians: Report
The Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor has documented the Israeli army killing a Palestinian man who was deliberately run over in the Zeitoun neighborhood in Gaza City on February 29 after he was arrested and his hands were tied with plastic handcuffs.

Another documented incident took place on January 23, when an Israeli tank ran over a family sleeping in a shelter caravan in the Taiba Towers area in Khan Younis, leading to the death of a man and his eldest daughter, and the injury to his remaining three children and wife.

In another development, Gaza’s Health Ministry says at least 15 children have died from malnutrition and dehydration at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024