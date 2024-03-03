WHO Chief: Bombing of Tents Sheltering Displaced Palestinians Outrageous

Islam Times - The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday expressed concern over Israeli bombing on tents housing displaced civilians in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, resulting in casualties.

"Reports that tents sheltering displaced people in Rafah were bombed - reportedly killing 11 people and injuring 50, including children - are outrageous and unspeakable," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X, Anadolu Agency reported."Among those killed are two health workers. Health workers and civilians are #NotATarget, and must be protected at all times," he said, urging Israel for a cease-fire.More than 1.4 million Palestinians displaced by Israel's offensive on Gaza are holed up in Rafah, seeking refuge from hostilities.Israel's reported plans for an offensive on the city have sounded international alarm bells, with many countries urging restraint or cancelation of the operation.At least 30,320 people have been killed and 71,533 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7, according to Gaza Health Ministry.The UN says the shelters in Gaza are overflowing, and food and water running out. It has warned of a growing risk of famine.