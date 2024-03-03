At least 14 Killed as Israel Bombs House in Rafah

Islam Times - At least 14 Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli attack on a neighborhood in Rafah, Gaza’s southernmost city, as the death toll in the war-torn territory rises to 30,320.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said dozens of people were also injured in the attack when Israeli warplanes bombed the three-story house of the Abu Anza family in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah on Sunday night.Israel intensifies its assault on Rafah, leaving at least 11 people dead in an airstrike on tents housing displaced civilians near a hospital in Rafah on Saturday.An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, most of them displaced people who fled attacks in the north, have crammed into Rafah.The city faces an imminent threat of Israeli ground invasion in spite of stern warnings about the consequences of such an offensive.Israeli forces also launched a fierce aerial and artillery assault north of Khan Yunis on Saturday night. Simultaneously, they advanced towards Hamad Towers, unleashing a barrage of shells and targeting Palestinian homes.Moreover, a number of Palestinians were killed and injured in an attack on a residence located in the heart of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.Israeli forces also raided west of the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, leaving multiple casualties.Truce talks are expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday. However, the details beyond a possible six-week cessation of hostilities remain uncertain, despite assertions from US officials that Israel has “more or less accepted” a framework deal and a ceasefire is imminent.