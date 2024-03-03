0
Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:51

At least 14 Killed as Israel Bombs House in Rafah

Story Code : 1120085
At least 14 Killed as Israel Bombs House in Rafah
The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said dozens of people were also injured in the attack when Israeli warplanes bombed the three-story house of the Abu Anza family in the Al-Salam neighborhood, east of Rafah on Sunday night.

Israel intensifies its assault on Rafah, leaving at least 11 people dead in an airstrike on tents housing displaced civilians near a hospital in Rafah on Saturday.

An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians, most of them displaced people who fled attacks in the north, have crammed into Rafah.

The city faces an imminent threat of Israeli ground invasion in spite of stern warnings about the consequences of such an offensive.

Israeli forces also launched a fierce aerial and artillery assault north of Khan Yunis on Saturday night. Simultaneously, they advanced towards Hamad Towers, unleashing a barrage of shells and targeting Palestinian homes.

Moreover, a number of Palestinians were killed and injured in an attack on a residence located in the heart of the Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israeli forces also raided west of the Nuseirat camp in the middle of the Gaza Strip, leaving multiple casualties.

Truce talks are expected to resume in Cairo on Sunday. However, the details beyond a possible six-week cessation of hostilities remain uncertain, despite assertions from US officials that Israel has “more or less accepted” a framework deal and a ceasefire is imminent.
Comment


Featured Stories
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024