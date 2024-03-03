Israel Hits Truck of Humanitarian in Central Gaza

Islam Times - Committing a new crime against the people of Gaza, the Israeli regime's fighters bombed a truck carrying humanitarian aid to Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

The Palestinian Information Center stated that 8 Palestinians were martyred in the Israeli attack on Sunday and several others were wounded.According to the Palestinian Information Center, the truck belonged to the Kuwaiti association 'Takwin'.Earlier on Thursday, at least 81 Palestinians waiting for food aid were killed and 250 wounded after Israeli troops opened fire on a huge crowd of people waiting for food aid southwest of Gaza City, as the besieged enclave faces an unprecedented hunger crisis.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Wednesday that the Israeli regime continued to attack convoys bringing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.Still, Oxfam, a large international body focusing on the alleviation of global poverty, warned in a report on Tuesday about the catastrophic situation, including famine, in the Gaza Strip due to the continuation of the Israeli regime's war and blockade on the strip.The people of Gaza have resorted to drinking sewage water, eating plants, and using animal feed to prepare bread, the Oxfam reported.It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.Since then, the death toll in the Gaza Strip, due to the Israeli war has been increasing, exceeding 30,000 while the children are coping with the starvation caused due to the Israel war and blockade on Gaza.