Sunday 3 March 2024 - 20:55

Hamas: Negotiations Available until Beginning of Ramadan Month

Story Code : 1120090
News sources reported separate tips by the Israeli regime and the Hamas movement delegations to Cairo, the capital of Egypt, for indirect talks about establishing a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and exchanging prisoners.

Rejecting the US-dictated terms of the Israeli regime for the negotiations, a Hamas senior official said they do not follow the Bibi-cooked plots that seek to reduce the pressure on his cabinet at the cost of the Palestinian people's lives.

"The continuation of indirect negotiations depends on the other party's readiness to meet our demands," he noted. 

Hamas and the resistance will not provide the Israeli regime with any information about the Zionist prisoners unless the regime will pay the price for the suffering it has inflicted on the people of Gaza, it would not provide any information about Zionist prisoners.

The Israeli regime believes that 134 Israelis are kept by the resistance forces and says that among them there are 31 corpses in addition to 6 prisoners with American nationality.

About 5 months have passed since the Israeli war on Gaza; the number of people martyred in Gaza exceeded 30,000. 

The US Secretary of Defense acknowledged that more than 25,000 women and children have so far been killed in the Gaza Strip since October 7.

It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948. 
