Yemen Holds Israel, its Allies Responsible for Escalation of Tension in Region

Islam Times - Yemen's Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the Israeli regime's escalation of war crimes and genocide against Palestinian civilians, including targeting them at the Nabulsi roundabout in the Gaza Strip while waiting to receive food supplies, which led to 112 martyrs and 800 wounded.

In a statement, a copy of which was received by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the United States of America directly responsible for the escalation of Zionist aggression in the Gaza Strip, as well as the escalation of tension in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait.The Yemeni Foreign Ministry stated that due to the unlimited support provided by Washington, and its allies to the Zionist entity politically, materially, and military-logistically, including obstructing the Security Council from carrying out its role in maintaining international peace and security, the aggression and tension has been intensified.The statement affirmed that Sana'a, in light of the Zionist intransigence supported by the United States and Britain, is firm in its position of preventing the arrival of ships owned by the Zionist entity or those heading to the ports of occupied Palestine until the military aggression is ended and humanitarian, food, medicine and fuel aid enters the Gaza Strip without any obstacles.Following the brutal attack on Gaza on Thursday on al-Rashid Street, 112 civilians were martyred and over 700 others were wounded.In the wake of the al-Rashid massacre, the Israeli daily Haaretz reported late on Friday that the Zionist regime's response to what happened was accompanied by an unacceptable 10-hour delay.Whether the fatal incident in the northern Gaza Strip was intentional or unintentional, it has the potential to alter the dynamics of the ongoing conflict in Gaza, according to the source.