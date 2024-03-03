US Still Backing Gaza Genocide: Hamas Official

Islam Times - The US continues to provide assistance to ongoing Israeli genocidal war on Gaza which is in its fifth month, senior Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al-Araby news network.

Hamdan said the Washington's stances provide the Israeli regime with the opportunity to keep on committing crimes in the Gaza Strip.The top Hamas official further said that the regime does not want to reach a ceasefire with the Palestinians and, therefore, continues "killing our people by the use of siege and hunger."Pointing to the truce talks, he said that Hamas officials received a letter of invitation to visit Cairo and that he was surprised to see reports of dispatching a Hamas delegation to submit the movement’s response.The new round of negotiations is scheduled to be held in Cairo, Egypt, on Sunday and Monday, he said, adding that Hamas is keen on achieving a result that satisfies the Palestinian nation.Following a retaliatory attack by the Palestinian resistance movement on the Israeli regime on October 7, the regime commenced an all-out war on Gaza that has so far left over 30,000 martyrs and over 7,000 injured, mostly women and children.On Saturday, the US airdropped food aids to the Palestinians in the besieged enclave using two military aircraft.Critics say that the airdrop of aids while providing Israel with a wide range of missiles and other munitions by Washington is only meant to whitewash its complicity in the Israeli crimes against the Palestinians that include massacre and starvation.Additionally, the Washington Post in a report described the American aid dropped from airplanes to be "ineffective because the missions now being flown are insufficient to meet the needs of the more than 2 million people" under bombardment and blockade in Gaza.The US three times vetoed resolutions drafted by various parties at the UN Security Council calling for cessation of war on Gaza, each time tying the truce to a prisoner swap deal while nearly all of the Palestinians in Gaza are displaced.