Now Golden Opportunity for Iran to Participate in Syria Reconstruction: Syrian Amb.

He made the comments as he attended a meeting of Iran's Trade Development Organization (TDO) to introduce to the Iranian companies and private sector the opportunities to enter Syrian market."Iran and Syria are heading a new stage of development of economic relations, and the strengthening of these relations is not only in the commercial field, but also in the field of investment, and this is considered to benefit the interests of both countries," Dayoub told Fars News Agency (FNA).He went on that unfortunately the business ties between the two allies have not yet reached to a level fitting their strategic, military, and political relations, but the Syrian government, especially after visit of Iranian president to Syria and visit of Syrian prime minister to Iran last year, is pushing to clear all the obstacles in the path of expansion of ties.He also referred to underway process of establishing a joint Iranian-Syrian bank to facilitate transactions with national currencies to circumvent the Western sanctions."The establishment of the Iran-Syria joint bank has started months ago, and this operation is continuing, and we hope that all necessary matters for the establishment of this bank will be successfully completed as soon as possible," FNA quoted the ambassador.Asked if entry to the Syrian market will be beneficial to the Iranians, Dayoub held that the areas of economic cooperation between the two countries are broad. In the fields of industry, construction in the field of electricity production, oil and gas, tourism, and scientific fields."I emphasize that today and now is the right time for Iranian companies to invest in the Syrian market to take advantage of this opportunity, because tomorrow may be too late and other countries will take the place of Iranians, so they should seize the opportunity to invest in Syria. And the strengthening of commercial and economic cooperation with Damascus is a good thing," he maintained.He made assurances about security in Syria for investors. "Regarding the security of Syria, security is fully established in all areas under the control of the government of this country, and there is no reason to worry."He also referred to securing a border crossing with Syria, Abu Kamal, which allows Iran to export goods through Iraq to Syria. He said that Damascus has made the security arrangements, but the American occupation and the allied militias that operate military bases there every now and then carry out attacks to destabilize the area and disrupt ground transit.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Syrian ambassador referred to the partnership with Iran and China within the framework of Beijing’s Road and Belt Initiative Initiative that seeks to revive the ancient Silk Road, saying that Damascus welcomes any trade and business and investment ties under this megaproject.