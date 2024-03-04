0
Monday 4 March 2024 - 08:43

Kamala Harris Urges Immediate Ceasefire, More Aid to Gaza

Harris's comments were among the sharpest yet by a senior leader of the US government calling for “Israel” to alleviate the conditions in Gaza, where more than 30000 people have been martyred since 7 October.

"What we are seeing every day in Gaza is a tragedy," Harris said.

The vice president, who was speaking at an event in Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the anniversary of “Bloody Sunday”, when state troopers beat peaceful protesters, urged Hamas to accept a deal to release captives that would kickstart a 6-week ceasefire and allow more aid to flow.

“People in Gaza are starving. The conditions are inhumane and our common humanity compels us to act,” Harris said.

Her comments come several days after an “Israeli” attack on an aid convoy martyred more than a hundred people in Gaza City.

“We saw hungry desperate people approach aid trucks, simply trying to secure food for their families, after weeks of nearly no aid reaching northern Gaza,” Harris said of the incident.

“And they were met with gunfire and chaos,” she continued, noting that “The ‘Israeli’ government must do more to significantly increase the flow of aid. No excuses.”

Harris is set to meet with “Israeli” war cabinet member Benny Gantz at the White House on Monday, despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's disapproval.
