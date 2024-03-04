Dying from Hunger: 16 Children in Gaza Martyred due to Malnutrition, Lack of Treatment

Islam Times - The number of Palestinian children who were martyred due to malnutrition and lack of treatment had risen to 16, medical sources confirmed on Monday, shortly after the death of child Yazan Kafarna in Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital in Rafah.

Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip said yesterday that 15 children had died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, and that there were six other children in intensive care.The Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to an ongoing “Israeli” aggression since October 7, has been caught in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, amounting to famine.The “Israeli” authorities continue to prevent and obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Strip, especially to the northern regions, while the aid that reaches the south is not sufficient for the needs of civilians, especially in Rafah, which is considered the last refuge for the displaced, and which, despite its small area estimated at about 65 square kilometers, hosts more than 1.3 million Palestinians.The United Nations has called for the activation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention to safeguard the healthcare system in northern Gaza.It has also called for a secure humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medical aid, humanitarian assistance, and fuel to avert the looming humanitarian and health catastrophe in the region.