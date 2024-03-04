0
Monday 4 March 2024 - 08:44

Dying from Hunger: 16 Children in Gaza Martyred due to Malnutrition, Lack of Treatment

Story Code : 1120157
Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip said yesterday that 15 children had died as a result of malnutrition and dehydration, and that there were six other children in intensive care.

The Gaza Strip, which has been subjected to an ongoing “Israeli” aggression since October 7, has been caught in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, amounting to famine.

The “Israeli” authorities continue to prevent and obstruct the arrival of humanitarian aid to the Strip, especially to the northern regions, while the aid that reaches the south is not sufficient for the needs of civilians, especially in Rafah, which is considered the last refuge for the displaced, and which, despite its small area estimated at about 65 square kilometers, hosts more than 1.3 million Palestinians.

The United Nations has called for the activation of international humanitarian law and the Fourth Geneva Convention to safeguard the healthcare system in northern Gaza.

It has also called for a secure humanitarian corridor for the delivery of medical aid, humanitarian assistance, and fuel to avert the looming humanitarian and health catastrophe in the region.
