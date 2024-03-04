0
Monday 4 March 2024 - 08:45

UN Expert: Sanction ‘Israel’ to Reach Gaza Ceasefire

Story Code : 1120159
UN Expert: Sanction ‘Israel’ to Reach Gaza Ceasefire
Fakhri, made the plea in a social media post on Sunday.

“‘Israel’ has been intentionally starving the Palestinian people in Gaza since October 8,” Fakhri wrote.

He further added, “Now, famine may very well be already occurring. The only way to end/prevent this famine is an immediate ceasefire. And the only way to get a ceasefire is to sanction ‘Israel’.”

On Friday, Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA], warned that in the absence of any changes in the war, the coastal sliver was on course to experience an all-out famine.

The UN said in the absence of any changes in “Israel’s” ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, the coastal sliver is on course to experience all-out famine.

The Tel Aviv entity has also enforced a near-total siege on Gaza, which has reduced the flow of foodstuffs, medicine, electricity, and water into the Palestinian territory to a trickle.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to
Israel’s Extremist Minister Calls to 'Wiped Out' Ramadan
4 March 2024
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
US Poll: Biden Voters Say He’s ‘Too Old’ but Back Him Anyway
4 March 2024
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
Gaza Gov’t Slams Theatrical, Ineffective US Airdrop Aid
4 March 2024
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
Thousands Rally in US Cities for Gaza Ceasefire
3 March 2024
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
Italy to Withdraw Its Air Defense System from Fellow NATO State
3 March 2024
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
Russian Air Strikes in Syria Kill At least 25 Terrorists
3 March 2024
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
Another Mossad Operative Executed in Iran
3 March 2024
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
Raisi Holds Talks with Foreign Leaders in Algeria
3 March 2024
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
Israeli Forces Conduct Raids across West Bank
3 March 2024
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
Armenia Says Ready for Peace Deal with Azerbaijan Republic
3 March 2024
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
German Healthcare System Should Prepare for War: Minister
3 March 2024
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
2 March 2024