Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei led the prayers in the funeral ceremony of the late provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani on Monday morning.

Provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani passed away of a heart attack on Saturday at the age of 92.Born on 3 October 1931, Ayatollah Kashani was a member of the Assembly of Experts.