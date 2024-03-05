0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 00:23

Lapid Slams Bibi: Ben-Gvir Can’t Be Trusted, Threatens “Israeli” Security

Story Code : 1120311
Responding to reports stating that Ben-Gvir leaked sensitive governmental information, Lapid emphasized, “Ben-Gvir can’t be trusted with classified information, around ‘Israeli’ intelligence, or in the war cabinet.”

Slamming Benjamin Netanyahu, Lapid said, “Any sane Prime Minister would have fired him.”

Ben-Gvir had been banned from attending security briefings after a series of leaks of sensitive documents. According to The Telegraph, Ben-Gvir has been accused of information leaks and violating the same security principles he was appointed to implement and is being increasingly sidelined by the War Cabinet.

The Telegraph quoted a senior “Israeli” intelligence source as saying, “The biggest threat to ‘Israel’ from within is Ben Gvir. He acts within his own rules and tries to ignore everyone around him, despite his lack of any background in ‘national security’ and ‘defense’ issues.”

Last month, leaders of the Shin Bet refused to meet with Ben-Gvir following repeated clashes in weekly security meetings that ultimately obstructed their relations.

The Shin Bet accused the minister of leaking information and violating protocol by bringing cell phones to meetings.

Ben-Gvir currently faces charges of illegally photographing secret attendees at high-level intelligence meetings, according to the “Israeli” newspaper Haaretz.
