Palestinian Minor Martyred by “Israeli” Forces During Ramallah Raid
Story Code : 1120313
The Ministry said that Mustafa Abu Shalbak, 16, from the Qalandia camp, has been shot and martyred by the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] troops during raiding the said camp.
In the early morning hours, the occupation forces raided the camp, where confrontations broke out during which live bullets were fired at Palestinian youths, wounding Abu Shalbak in the neck and chest.
He was transferred to the Palestine Medical Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead.
Eyewitnesses said that IOF troops were stationed at the main entrance of the camp after storming it for several hours.