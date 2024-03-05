Children Among 55 Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in Overnight West Bank Raids

Islam Times - The Israeli regime’s army conducted a series of overnight raids in the occupied West Bank, resulting in the arrest of 55 Palestinians, including children and former prisoners.

The operations, focused mainly in the Hebron (Al-Khalil) governorate, saw 22 Palestinians taken into custody. Additional arrests were made in the governorates of Tubas, Bethlehem, Qalqilya, Jerusalem al-Quds, and Ramallah.The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society reported the total number of arrests since the war on Gaza began has now reached approximately 7,400.In a separate incident, Israeli forces raided the Am’ari refugee camp in Ramallah, where they fatally shot 16-year-old Mustafa Abu Shalbak, according to the Health Ministry. The raid sparked confrontations during which live ammunition was fired at protesting Palestinians. Abu Shalbak, shot in the neck and chest, succumbed to his injuries at the Palestine Medical Complex.Following the incursion, Israeli occupation forces were observed stationed at the camp's main entrance. Meanwhile, in Nablus, Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian man, beating him and using pepper spray, as they visited Joseph’s Tomb without authorization. Israeli forces later escorted the settlers out of the city.