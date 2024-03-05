OIC Facing A Test on Support for Palestine: Iran

Islam Times - The forthcoming meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah will be regarded as a litmus test regarding the Muslim world’s backing for Palestinians who are suffering from relentless Israeli strikes, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said while the OIC is going to hold a meeting in Jeddah tomorrow, the organization will be facing the test of how committed it is to supporting the Palestinian people.Denouncing the US’ unwavering support for the Zionist regime and its belligerent policies in the war on Gaza, he said, “All nations expect the leaders of Muslim countries to make a strong decision about taking effective steps in support of Palestine tomorrow on completion of the (OIC’s) steps.”“What matters is ending the (Zionist) regime’s brutal strikes (on Gaza),” he added, saying Israel is starving out Palestinians and exposing them to a massacre.The OIC needs to make a serious decision about ending the Israeli war on Gaza, opening the border crossings for the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave, and avert the project for the forced displacement of Palestinians, Kanaani stated.At least 30,410 Palestinians have been killed and 71,700 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.The Health Ministry in Gaza said Israeli forces again opened fire on people seeking aid in Gaza City, killing and wounding dozens in another “horrific massacre”.UNICEF says 15 children have died from malnutrition at the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza City, and fears numbers could be higher at other hospitals.