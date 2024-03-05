0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 21:43

“Israeli” Army Chief Fight with Bibi’s Ministers over Ground Op in Gaza

Story Code : 1120549
“Israeli” Army Chief Fight with Bibi’s Ministers over Ground Op in Gaza
According to the Hebrew channel, several ministers at the meeting protested to Halevi that the “Israeli” army ground operation is not effective enough, that it is too slow, and that it was a mistake to leave the tackling of Rafah to last.

“Halevi responded by reminding ministers that they had not wanted any ground operation at all,” the report said.

He was quoted as saying: “I remind you that you didn’t want the ground incursion. If the army and security establishment had not pushed it, we would not be carrying out ground maneuvers anywhere in Gaza.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
Biden: ‘Israeli’ War Machine To be Given More Time
5 March 2024
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
Russia Calls for Reconsideration of UNRWA Staff Dismissal
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
Hezbollah Conducts Fresh Missile Attack on Zionists Positions
5 March 2024
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
NATO Is Responsible for the Destruction in Syria
5 March 2024
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
Yemen Warns US, UK and Zionists about “Surprises”
5 March 2024
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
Resignations Rock “Israeli” Army due to Gaza War
5 March 2024
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
Hezbollah Deputy Chief: “Israeli” Attack on Lebanon Will Ignite New Version of 2006 War
5 March 2024
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
Iran Security Not Relied on Foreign Powers: Raisi
4 March 2024