Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 21:47

Pro-Palestine Activists Target UK Military Company

Story Code : 1120552
Activists from Palestine Action marched on Smith Metals’ headquarters in Bedfordshire, spraying red paint on the building, symbolizing the blood of the Palestinian people lost at the hands of “Israeli” forces.

According to Smith Metals’ website, the company supplies “Israel” with components for the F-35 fighter jets that the occupying entity deploys in its strikes on war-torn Gaza.

It was the second such incident against Smith Metals since “Israel” launched the war on Gaza last October. The last one was on November 6.

“Whilst the brutality of the occupation rages on, we will continue to increase our actions against ‘Israel’s’ war machine,” a spokesperson for Palestine Action said.

Also, activists from Palestine Action blockaded two companies in Belgium that provide “Israel” with weapons and military technology.

In the city of Oudenaarde, dozens of activists chained themselves to the entrance of an industrial zone where OIP Sensor Systems is located. They stress that the company is entirely owned by Elbit Systems, “Israel's” largest private weapons manufacturer.

The activists were seen hanging a Palestinian flag from the roof of the company, with the words “Stop arming ‘Israel’” on it.

The activists also blockaded the entrance to the company of Thales in the Belgian city of Herstal.
