Iran Slams Western Sanctions Killing Vulnerable Patients as ‘Crimes against Humanity’

Islam Times - Iran’s top human rights official has blasted the countries that have imposed illegal sanctions on the nation, calling for them to held to account for committing “crimes against humanity.”

Kazem Gharibabadi, secretary of Iran’s High Council for Human Rights, made the remarks on Monday at Tehran's Allameh Tabataba'i University, where a moot court was held simulating proceedings against the enforcers of unilateral bans and those who comply with them.“Sanctions constitute crimes against humanity because they violate the right to development, prosperity, education, housing, etc.,” he said, noting that “Those imposing extensive sanctions on Iran are committing crimes against humanity and should be held accountable for it.”Gharibabadi said, despite the country’s capabilities in the field of medicine, Iran has witnessed deadly consequences for vulnerable group of patients due to inhumane sanctions.He further added unilateral coercive measures are considered weapons of war due to their extensive impacts on target nations.“Sanctions are more destructive than conventional warfare and affect the entire population of the target country,” he argued.He also highlighted the deadly impact of sanctions on patients, including those with rare diseases such as epidermolysis bullosa [EB] or butterfly patients.Among those speaking at Monday’s session was Alena Douhan, the UN special rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on human rights.She delivered a speech at the moot court via videoconference.In a report, she said Western sanctions against Iran caused death rate among thalassemia patients in the country to quadruple.A top UN human rights official has slammed the US for its brutal sanctions’ entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran, asserting that harsh economic sanctions have had a damaging impact on human rights in the country.she also said that the anti-Iran sanctions had affected nearly every aspect of life in the country, and called for them to be lifted.The delivery of medicines and medical equipment to Iran was “severely undermined” by the effects of sanctions, she noted, adding, “These constitute serious impediments to the enjoyment of the right to the highest attainable standard of health by all Iranians.”