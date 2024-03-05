0
Tuesday 5 March 2024 - 22:03

Ukraine Should Receive More Means for Self-Defense, German FM Says

Story Code : 1120560
"We must thoroughly examine all materials that could be used for this purpose," the DPA news agency quoted her as saying. According to the news agency, the minister did not directly mention the Taurus missiles that Kiev wants to receive from Berlin, TASS reported.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has repeatedly spoken out against the delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

On March 1, RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan published an audio recording and the text of conversations between senior German military officers. They discussed the possible delivery of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and the Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge.

Among other things, the military discussed how to deliver Taurus and train the Ukrainian servicemen to fire missiles at the Crimean Bridge without becoming an overt participant in the conflict in Ukraine.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the content of the German officers' conversation emphasized the West's direct involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that the West should be held responsible for the destructive actions it planned and largely carried out.
