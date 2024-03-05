Ayatollah Khamenei Appreciates Iranians for Turnout in Elections

Islam Times - Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei praised the Iranian people for fulfilling their “social and civilizational duty” by attending the nationwide elections on March 1.

On the occasion of the National Tree Planting Day and Natural Resources Week, Ayatollah Khamenei planted three saplings in Tehran on Tuesday morning.In comments after planting the trees, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to the Iranian nation for casting ballots in the parliamentary and the Assembly of Experts elections on March 1.The Leader said the Iranian people performed a “jihad” and fulfilled their social and civilizational duty by taking part in the polls.Ayatollah Khamenei said the term jihad describes the people’s confrontation with the hostile propaganda.“For about a year, the enemies of the Iranian nation, enemies of Islamic Iran, and enemies of the Islamic Republic had been attempting around the world to dissuade people from (voting in) the elections and impair the splendor of elections,” the Leader stated.The people did a “great and epic” job by attending the polls and countering the hostile plots, Ayatollah Khamenei said.Elsewhere in his remarks, the Leader called for the continuation of flood relief aid by the state-run and private sectors for the southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan.“Those capable of providing rescue and relief aid should also step in,” the Leader urged.Floods have inundated large parts of Sistan and Balouchestan in recent days.The Iranian energy minister said on Tuesday that large dams in the southern parts of the province have effectively tackled massive flooding and prevented damages after the heavy rainfalls of the past days.