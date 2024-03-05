Hungarian PM Orban: West’s Hegemony Voming to Rnd, New World Order Taking Shape

Islam Times - The West’s hegemony has come to an end and the formation of a new world order is now underway, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said during an annual meeting of Hungarian ambassadors at the Foreign Ministry in Budapest.

According to Orban’s spokesman, Bertalan Havasi, the Hungarian head of government noted that the "West’s hegemony has come to an end and nobody is disputing this anymore.""A new world order is being born and the situation has to be constantly assessed and analyzed," he cautioned Hungarian ambassadors representing the country in nations around the world.According to the press secretary, the prime minister noted attempts by a number of political forces to split the global economy "into geopolitical blocs" and put pressure on those countries that have a sovereign stance on the matter, including Hungary."There is very little room for maneuver within a bloc, so it is in Hungary’s interests to remain a member of the European Union and NATO [while simultaneously] without being part of a bloc.For this reason, we will seek to bolster our alliances with other sovereign countries," Havasi quoted Orban as saying.According to the MTI news agency, at the meeting, the Hungarian prime minister also said that the ambassadors’ task is to demonstrate to the entire world Hungary’s accomplishments based on economic facts instead of drawing attention to potential political differences of opinion with other countries.