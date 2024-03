Islam Times - The Zionist regime's airstrikes against Southern Lebanon left 3 civilians from one family martyred, Lebanese sources reported on Tuesday.

Israelis hit the outskirts of Majdal Zoun in Southern Lebanon with an air strike, Lebanese sources reported on Tuesday.Several civilians were martyred and wounded in the latest Israeli air raid on Houla, according to the source.Al Mayadeen's correspondent to Southern Lebanon reported several air raids on the town of Aita Al-Shaab.According to the reports, Southern Lebanon reported that 3 civilians from one family were martyred as a result of an Israeli air raid on a house in Houla.