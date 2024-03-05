Ukraine Attacks Oil Depot in Russian Border Region

Islam Times - A Ukrainian drone hit a depot in the Russian village of Dolgoye, about four kilometers from the border, sources told Western media.

Kyiv has ramped up drone attacks on Russia's energy industry in the past three months.Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said emergency services were dealing with a fire at an "infrastructure facility" but did not mention a drone, AFP reported."There were no casualties. Operational and emergency services are working on the site. All circumstances of the incident are being established," the governor said.Ukraine targeted other Russian regions on Tuesday. Russia Today reported on Tuesday that Russian air defenses intercepted four plane-type UAVs on Tuesday morning, the Defense Ministry reported. Three were taken out over Belgorod Region, and another over Kursk Region.