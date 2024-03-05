Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals

Islam Times - Yemen's Minister of Public Health and Population, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, confirmed Yemen's preparedness to dispatch hundreds of medical professionals, including specialists, surgeons, and nurses, to bolster the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking at a press conference, he condemned the heinous crimes and massacres perpetrated against the Palestinian people in Gaza, highlighting the deliberate targeting of hospitals, patients, the injured, and medical personnel by the occupying forces.Al-Mutawakel underscored Yemen's unwavering religious and humanitarian support for the Palestinians facing war crimes and genocide at the hands of the Zionist entity, contrasting it with the apparent abandonment by the international and regional community.Yemenis have openly expressed their support for Palestine's struggle against Israeli occupation, particularly intensified after Israel launched a devastating attack on Gaza on October 7.Yemeni Armed Forces announced that they would prevent the Israeli-bounded ships from moving through the Red Sea, Bab Al-Mandab strait until the Israeli aggression against Gaza stopped and the siege was lifted.