Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf

Islam Times - The Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it has seized a US oil cargo in the Gulf.

According to Iranian reports, “The seizure took place following a court order after the Iranian Epidermolysis Bullosa [EB] patients filed a complaint against the United States.”The Iranian EB patients filed a complaint against the US due to the sanctions imposed on Iran which prevent the import of the drugs needed by them.According to The Hague-based Iranian Centre for International Criminal Law [ICICL], nearly 30 Iranian EB patients – mostly children – have died since Molnlycke stopped selling its dressings to Iran. For EB survivors, the pain has increased by 70 percent.After the court order was issued, the US oil cargo was seized from the ADVANTAGE SWEET oil tanker in the Gulf.