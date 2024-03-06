Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has warned of an outpouring of “anger” by the world’s youths over the continuation of the “Israeli” crimes against Palestinians.

Raisi made the remarks in an interview with Algeria’s national television, which was published on Wednesday, during his recent visit to the North African country.“Today, the Zionist regime’s oppression has exhausted the patience of not only the people of the region but also the people of the world,” he said.He further mentioned that “I think that if this situation persists, the anger of the youths of all nations, whether in the US and Britain or other countries in different continents, will be vented in another form.”Raisi pointed to the recent self-immolation of an active-duty member of the US Air Force in protest at “Israel’s” genocidal war on the Gaza Strip and the mass rallies held in European countries in support of Palestinians, expressing regret that their call for the end of Israel’s crimes has fallen to deaf ears.“The US and UK governments do not want to hear the voices of their own people and the world nations; therefore, they seek to expand the scope of the Gaza war,” he explained.Additionally, in his remarks, the Iranian chief executive urged all countries to unite against the usurping entity and “remove the cancerous tumor from the region.”“We believe that the pure blood of the Palestinian martyrs and the oppressed will mark the end of the Zionist regime,” he added.Raisi further said that the “Israeli” crimes against humanity and its war crimes in Gaza do not conform to any international law or convention.“The current situation in Gaza … is a great scandal for the West, which unmasks the true face of the US,” he asserted.The Iranian president also lashed out at nuclear-armed Western countries for their double standards.He said they express concerns about Iran’s peaceful nuclear program while keeping mum on the “Israeli” entity that has hundreds of atomic warheads in possession, pointing to a threat in November 2023 by “Israel’s” so-called heritage minister Amichai Eliyahu to use atomic bombs against Gaza.“By raising alarm at Iran’s nuclear activities, Western countries are seeking to exert pressure on the Islamic republic, which is powerful and self-reliant and has developed an indigenous nuclear industry,” Raisi said.In parallel, he mentioned that “When the Zionist entity assassinated Iranian nuclear scientists, it thought that our nuclear industry would be grounded. However, the nuclear industry keeps working as it has become indigenous in our country.”