Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 10:59

Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%

Story Code : 1120667
The Gallup poll published on Monday found that 64 percent of young adults between the ages of 18-34 had favorable views of “Israel” in 2023. That percentage dropped to 38 percent in 2024 – a fall of 26 percent.

The same group’s favorable views towards the Palestinian Authority dipped only slightly, from 36 percent to 32 percent.

Overall, among all US adults polled, the positive views held about “Israel” still dropped significantly over the past year. In 2023, 68 percent of all adults polled by Gallup held favorable views of “Israel”, while in 2024 that figure dropped to 58 percent.

The new poll comes amid “Israel’s” ongoing aggression on Gaza.

So far, “Israeli” forces have martyred more than 30000 Palestinians, the majority of them women and children, and have targeted civilian infrastructure including schools, hospitals and UN shelters.

Now, Palestinians are beginning to die not just from “Israeli” fire, but from starvation, dehydration and malnutrition.

The Gallup poll had further found that among the group of young Americans aged 18-34, 45 percent of them sympathize more with Palestinians, while 37 percent sympathize with “Israel”.
