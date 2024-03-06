0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 11:07

Iran Makes Tangible Proposals for End to Gaza War

Addressing the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, held in Jeddah on Tuesday to address the Israeli regime’s aggression against Palestine, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called for “decisive and effective” action against the illegitimate Zionist regime.

“In the shadow of the unity of the Islamic world, concerted efforts should be made to force the White House and this (Israeli) regime to cease the ongoing war and genocide, and reopen routes for sending humanitarian aid to the Palestinians in Gaza,” he said.

“What is rightfully expected by public opinion from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is that it does not limit itself to mere condemnation of the crimes committed by the occupying Zionists. Instead, by passing effective and efficient resolutions and implementing objective and impactful measures, the organization is expected to take concrete actions that will lead to the cessation of the crimes, bloodshed, and massacres in Palestine,” he added.

“At the present moment, what can more effectively restrain the illegitimate Israeli regime is the decisive and practical action of Islamic countries, exerting pressure on the Zionists. This includes the implementation of deterrent sanctions and, in the case of those who are still engaging with the regime in question, severing diplomatic, economic, and commercial relations, expelling the ambassadors of this regime, and recalling their ambassadors in occupied Palestine,” the Iranian foreign minister stated.

“The ongoing and unprecedented nature of the crimes committed by the Zionist regime attests to the deliberate pursuit of a policy aimed at the annihilation of the Palestinian nation,” he warned, adding, “The regime’s recent attempt to attack Rafah aligns with this policy.”

“Undoubtedly, engaging in any form of economic cooperation and providing financial, military, or political assistance to this regime implies active collaboration and support for the crimes committed by the Zionists. It facilitates the continuation of their heinous acts, including the ongoing genocide of the Palestinians. In today’s meeting, while offering full support to the actions taken by the South African government against the apartheid regime of Israel at the International Court of Justice, we must underscore the imperative of completely terminating any cooperation with this regime and a broader boycott of products produced by Zionist companies,” Amirabdollahian noted.

“We believe that the Palestinian nation, as the primary inhabitants of this land, possess the right to determine their own fate and future. No external party should impose its will or political agenda on them. The Palestinian people should decide the future of Gaza and the entirety of Palestine through a Palestinian-Palestinian framework, free from foreign interference and imposition. Without acknowledging this reality and a genuine commitment to upholding the inalienable right of the Palestinian nation to self-determination, any plan or initiative is destined for failure,” he said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran holds the belief that the only practical method, grounded in robust human, moral, rational, democratic, and legal foundations accepted worldwide, is conducting a referendum among the original residents of Palestine, encompassing Muslims, Jews, and Christians,” Amirabdollahian added.

“Moreover, unlike certain proposed plans for the post-war administration of Gaza, we affirm the right of the Palestinian nation and the active Palestinian groups to make decisions and take action in this matter. In this context, we emphasize the importance of Palestinian-Palestinian negotiations and the respect for agreements reached by them,” the minister added.

“We strongly condemn the actions of the Zionist regime in dividing the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip, employing starvation to coerce the forced evacuation of individuals from the northern part of Gaza, obstructing the return of people to their residential areas in the middle and north, and impeding the access of UN relief agencies to all Gaza residents,” Amirabdollahian said.

At least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.
