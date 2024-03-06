0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 11:09

Iran’s Navy Receives New Weapons

Story Code : 1120674
In a ceremony in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas, attended by Army Commander Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, a total of 42 items joined the Navy’s fleet.

A number of corvettes, naval boats, minesweeping helicopters and hovercrafts that have been overhauled by the local experts also rejoined the naval fleet.

The Navy also furnished its Sahand destroyer and a number of its naval drones with advanced systems, including radars, combat weapons, and air defense missiles.



A large number of cruise missiles, electric torpedoes, three types of smart naval mines, homegrown cannon projectiles, missile guidance systems and underwater weapons were also delivered to the Navy.

The Iranian Navy has set up three ocean commands supervising naval missions to the Indian Ocean, the Pacific Ocean and the Atlantic Ocean.

In a meeting with a number of commanders and officials of Iran’s Navy in November 2022, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei stressed the need for the Navy to bolster and maintain its presence in international waters.

The Leader also emphasized the need for the Navy to boost its combat capabilities and defense equipment and to continue navigation in remote and international waters.
Comment


