Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test

Islam Times - The US is not giving up the idea of conducting a full nuclear test as the country keeps the Nevada test site in a state of readiness, said Gennady Gatilov, Russia’s envoy to the UN office and other international organizations in Geneva.

"The situation around the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty leaves much to be desired," he said at the Conference on Disarmament, TASS reported.Since 1999, Washington "has not made a single significant step" to ratify this document, only declaring certain "good intentions" with respect to this instrument that is extremely important for international security, Gatilov said. The US "continues to keep the Nevada test site in a state of readiness, as they don’t give up the idea of conducting a full nuclear test as part of upgrading its relevant arsenal.""It is precisely the irresponsible policy of the US with respect to the CTBT, as well as the 'hybrid' war that was unleashed by this country against Russia and its bid to inflict a 'strategic defeat' on our country, that prompted us to withdraw ratification of the CTBT," the diplomat said. But Russia "remains a signatory to this treaty, with all the rights and obligations arising therefrom, and continues its full participation in the Preparatory Commission for the CTBT Organization (CTBTO Preparatory Commission).""Our country continues to abide by the moratorium on nuclear testing that was introduced in 1992," Gatilov said. "Russia's commitment to the CTBT is exemplified by the completion in December 2023 of the construction of our segment of the International Monitoring System, a key element of the verification mechanism of this treaty."The Washington Post reported in May 2020 that the US administration, then led by President Donald Trump, was discussing the possibility of resuming nuclear testing. John Bolton, who served as Trump's national security aide, confirmed that Washington was considering the option.The last underground nuclear explosion took place at Nevada Test Site on September 23, 1992. Russia has had a moratorium on nuclear testing for more than 30 years. It conducted its last test at the Novaya Zemlya test site on October 24, 1990.Russia ratified the CTBT in 2000. The US hasn’t ratified the treaty. In early November 2023, Moscow withdrew its ratification of the CTBT due to Washington's anti-Russian policy. However, it Russia said it was not withdrawing its signature to the treaty and would continue to adhere to its provisions.The Russian Foreign Ministry also warned that Moscow would respond in kind if the US conducted tests, for which the Nevada test site had reportedly been prepared. The US conceded it still has in place a presidential directive to maintain technical readiness for a full nuclear test.