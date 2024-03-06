Russia, OPEC+ Not to Inflate Crude Oil Prices: Putin

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country and its OPEC+ partners do not intend to "inflate" oil prices.

"As regards speculators, you know, the situation is almost the same in all sectors. ...the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) was created in its time: to stabilize the (energy) market situation," the Russian leader said at the meeting with the agricultural community, according to TASS.Russia is not a member of the alliance but participates in the OPEC+ extended format, he emphasized."This makes it possible to regulate market prices. We are not going to boost prices endlessly because it adversely affects producers and consumers. We want nevertheless to achieve stability and we manage to do this so far," Putin added.