0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 11:20

EU Strikes Deal to Unjam European Air Traffic Reform

Story Code : 1120686
EU Strikes Deal to Unjam European Air Traffic Reform
The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from the European Council presidency and European Parliament had reached provisional agreement on reforming the "Single European Sky", aiming to increase capacity, lower costs and increase the air traffic control system's adaptability, while also trying to reduce aviation's environmental impact, Reuters reported.

The deal comes after decades of foot-dragging, political divisions and union opposition, and still needs to be approved by the Council and the European Parliament.

The deal "will enable major progress in reducing CO2 emissions from the aviation sector, and will also give member states more tools to limit the nuisance generated by aeronautical activity," Georges Gilkinet, the Belgian minister for mobility, said in a statement.

Under the agreement, member states will set up national supervisory authorities to assess air traffic control's structure and financial sustainability.

Member states can merge economic and safety oversight functions in the same administrative entity, cutting red tape and conforming to common organizational models.

The new regulation will incentivise the use of the most fuel-efficient routing and increased use of alternative clean propulsion technologies, enabling air traffic network manager Eurocontrol to make more sustainable and efficient use of the airspace, the statement said.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024