Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 11:22

WFP Struggles to Resume Food Aid to Northern Gaza As Israel Keeps Avoiding Ceasefire

"We were largely unsuccessful in our attempt to resume deliveries to northern Gaza," the WFP stated, stressing that despite efforts, it faced significant obstacles in its mission. The organization added that their 14-truck food convoy was turned back by the Israeli army after a three-hour wait at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint.

Rerouting the trucks did not alleviate the situation, as they were later stopped by a large crowd of desperate people who seized about 200 tons of food, according to the WFP.

Last month, the WFP announced a pause in deliveries of life-saving food aid to northern Gaza, citing the need for safe distribution conditions to be established.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has expressed willingness to negotiate a ceasefire to halt the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people. However, Israel has been accused of evading demands for a ceasefire, which include a permanent cessation of hostilities, the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes in Gaza, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip, and the entry of humanitarian aid.

"We will continue to negotiate through our brotherly mediators to reach an agreement that fulfills the demands and interests of our people," Hamas stated.

The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains dire, with at least 30,717 people killed and 72,156 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry. In the last 24 hours alone, Israeli attacks have claimed the lives of 86 people and injured 113 in Gaza.
