0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 20:36

UK Lowers Domestic Threat Level for Northern Ireland to 'Substantial' from 'Severe'

Story Code : 1120811
UK Lowers Domestic Threat Level for Northern Ireland to
MI5 had raised the threat level for the region to "severe" about a year ago, following attacks on police officers and weeks ahead of celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of a peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence, Reuters reported.

The latest downgrade to the threat level is "testament to the tremendous efforts of the Police Service of Northern Ireland and MI5 to tackle Northern Ireland related terrorism," the British government's Northern Ireland Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision to change the threat level is taken by MI5, independently of government ministers.

While the 1998 Good Friday Agreement largely ended sectarian violence in Northern Ireland, police officers can sometimes become targets for small splinter groups of mostly nationalist militants opposed to Britain's rule over the region.

The change to Northern Ireland's threat level brings it in line with the national threat level for the UK.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024