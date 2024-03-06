0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 20:38

Palestinians Have Democratic Ideas to Run Gaza: Iranian FM

Story Code : 1120812
Palestinians Have Democratic Ideas to Run Gaza: Iranian FM
In a meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart on the sidelines of an OIC ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian said the Palestinian resistance groups have come up with progressive and democratic ideas for governing the Gaza Strip.

He decried attempts by some parties to link the fate of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza with the governance of the enclave.

Amirabdollahian also emphasized the necessity for the international community’s “effective and immediate” action to stop the Israeli onslaught against Gaza before the Islamic month of Ramadan.

Reaffirming Iran’s “principled and deep-rooted” policy of supporting Palestine, he said Iran regards Hamas as a force of the liberation front that struggles to liberate the Palestinian territories from Israeli occupation.

At least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.

Addressing the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian put forward a number of practical proposals for collective action by Muslim nations to mount pressure on the Zionist regime and force it to stop the brutal onslaught on Gaza.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024