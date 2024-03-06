Palestinians Have Democratic Ideas to Run Gaza: Iranian FM

Islam Times - Ruling out any link between efforts to end the Israeli war on Gaza and the fate of the enclave, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said the Palestinian groups have democratic ideas for governing the enclave.

In a meeting with his Sierra Leonean counterpart on the sidelines of an OIC ministerial meeting in Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah on Wednesday, Amirabdollahian said the Palestinian resistance groups have come up with progressive and democratic ideas for governing the Gaza Strip.He decried attempts by some parties to link the fate of the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza with the governance of the enclave.Amirabdollahian also emphasized the necessity for the international community’s “effective and immediate” action to stop the Israeli onslaught against Gaza before the Islamic month of Ramadan.Reaffirming Iran’s “principled and deep-rooted” policy of supporting Palestine, he said Iran regards Hamas as a force of the liberation front that struggles to liberate the Palestinian territories from Israeli occupation.At least 30,631 Palestinians have been killed and 72,043 wounded in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7.Addressing the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian put forward a number of practical proposals for collective action by Muslim nations to mount pressure on the Zionist regime and force it to stop the brutal onslaught on Gaza.