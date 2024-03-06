0
Wednesday 6 March 2024 - 20:39

Trump’s Last Republican Rival Haley to End White House Bid

Story Code : 1120813
Trump’s Last Republican Rival Haley to End White House Bid
She will not announce an endorsement on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal reported, but will encourage Trump to earn the support of Republican and independent voters who backed her.

Haley was Trump's last remaining rival for the Republican nomination.

On Super Tuesday Trump won the Republican votes in 14 of 15 states - including delegate-rich California and Texas – brushing aside Haley, whose only win of the night came in Vermont, Reuters reported.

Haley was expected to emphasize that she will continue to advocate for the conservative domestic and foreign policies she supports and caution against some of the dangers, such as isolationism and a lack of fiscal discipline, that she sees coming from Washington.
Comment


Featured Stories
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
US and UK behind Nord Stream Explosion: Russia’s Spy Chief
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
How US Benefits from Supporting Israeli Regime!
6 March 2024
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza
6 March 2024
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
Hezbollah Warns Israeli Settlers to Evacuate Kiryat Shmona
6 March 2024
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
Iran Seizes US Oil Cargo in Gulf
6 March 2024
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
Russian Diplomat Says US Not Giving Up Idea of Conducting Nuclear Test
6 March 2024
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
Raisi Warns of Outburst of Anger among World’s Youths over “Israeli” Crimes
6 March 2024
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
Poll: Young Americans’ Positive Views of “Israel” Drop by 26%
6 March 2024
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
Western Envoys to Moscow Meddle in Russia’s Internal Affairs: Foreign Ministry
5 March 2024
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
Yemen is Ready to Support Gaza with Hundreds of Medical, Surgical Professionals
5 March 2024
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
Poised for Accession, Sweden Joins NATO Drills in Reshaped North
5 March 2024
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
North Korea Denounces South Korea-US Military Drills, Warns of Consequences
5 March 2024
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
Israeli Forces Ramp Up Operations in West Bank, Demolish Palestinian Home
5 March 2024