Iraqi Islamic Resistance Targets Kiryat Shmona Airport

Islam Times - The Iraqi Islamic Resistance said Wednesday that as part of the second phase of its operations in support of the oppressed people of Gaza, Kiryat Shmona airport in the north of occupied Palestine was targeted.

The Islamic Resistance of Iraq announced it targeted Kiryat Shmona airport in the north of occupied Palestinian lands in a drone attack as the group resumed its pro-Palestine operations against the Zionist regime of Israel amid its genocidal war on Gaza.The new attack came hours after the Iraqi group announced that it had targeted the Haifa Airport in occupied Palestinian territories earlier on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance group said in a statement on Wednesday that its forces conducted a drone strike on Metulla in northern the occupied lands too.