UK Foreign Secretary: Israel as an Occupier Must Bear Responsibility for Gaza

Islam Times - The UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron has called the Zionist Israeli regime an occupier in Gaza Strip that has to ensure that humanitarian relief reaches Gaza.

Israel’s Benny Gantz is set to meet UK foreign secretary David Cameron in London, amid his final stop on his unsanctioned diplomatic tour, the UK-based New Arab news website reported.Cameron has emphasized that he will deliver "warnings" to Israel, adding that the UK’s patience with Israel has "run very thin" due to the lack of aid entering Gaza.During his address in Parliament, the foreign secretary also said that there is "dreadful suffering" taking place in Gaza, including a rise in death toll due to starvation and disease.Cameron also said Israel as an occupier must ensure that humanitarian relief reaches Gaza. He also emphasized that the formal recognition of Palestinian statehood must take place as part of a long-term peace plan.These remarks came while the United Kingdom is one of the main backers of the Zionist regime in its ongoing genocidal battle in Gaza.