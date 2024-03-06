Yemeni Army Confirms Hitting American Ship in Gulf of Aden

Islam Times - The spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces, Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed earlier Wednesday's reports of media about targeting an American ship from Yemen in the Gulf of Aden.

The spokesman of the Yemeni Armed Forces announced that the Yemeni Navy targeted and set fire to the American ship "TRUE CONFIDENCE" in the Gulf of Aden with appropriate naval torpedoes.According to the Yemeni military's statement, the operation was carried out after the crew of the American ship ignored the alert warnings issued to them by the Yemeni armed forces.The Greek-owned cargo ship True Confidence has been hit by a missile about 50 nautical miles (93km) southwest of the Yemeni port of Aden in an attack media reported earlier today.The bulk carrier was drifting with a fire continuing onboard after it was attacked on Wednesday, a statement by the ship’s owner and operator said, adding that no information was available on the status of the ship’s 20 crew members and three armed guards.